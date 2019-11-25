UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Govt. To Pay Fee Of IOJK Students Enrolled In AJK-based Medical Colleges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:16 PM

AJK Govt. to pay fee of IOJK students enrolled in AJK-based medical colleges

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to pay the fee of students of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir enrolled in AJK medical colleges from state's exchequer

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to pay the fee of students of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir enrolled in AJK medical colleges from state's exchequer.

The decision was made in a high level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan at Jammu and Kashmir House on Monday, says an official handout issued.

The AJK prime minister directed the authorities concerned to stop the collection of fee from IOK students immediately.

Addressing the meeting, Haider said Indian-imposed lockdown entered into 112 day today and people of the valley had been totally cut-off from the rest of the world. "Students of occupied Kashmir studying in the AJK medical college have no contact with their families. That's why state government has decided to take this responsibility at their own", Haider said.

He paid glowing tribute to the Kashmiri brethren rendering matchless sacrifices for their motherland refusing all facilities and incentives by India.

The AJK premier directed to prepare the recommendations to ensure gender ratio in quota system of admissions of medical colleges.

Raja Farooq Haider further directed the health department to present its recommendations to meet the shortage of specialists, doctors and staff nurses abolishing the quota system. "A compressive policy to be evolved to ensure the availability of paramedical, medical and nursing staff to the health centers in far-flung areas of the state", he added.

Minister Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi Khan, Principal Secretary, Secretary Health, Special Secretary Health and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

India Shortage Prime Minister World Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government

Recent Stories

2 gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Thousands of sheep feared dead in Romania capsize

4 minutes ago

Egyptian Coptic rights activist faces 'terror' cha ..

4 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Issues $10Mln Emergency Appeal f ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Confirms Putin's Plans to Visit ..

4 minutes ago

Beijing Expects Putin's Visit to China in 2020 - C ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.