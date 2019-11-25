AJK Govt. to pay fee of IOJK students enrolled in AJK-based medical colleges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to pay the fee of students of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir enrolled in AJK medical colleges from state's exchequer

The decision was made in a high level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan at Jammu and Kashmir House on Monday, says an official handout issued.

The AJK prime minister directed the authorities concerned to stop the collection of fee from IOK students immediately.

Addressing the meeting, Haider said Indian-imposed lockdown entered into 112 day today and people of the valley had been totally cut-off from the rest of the world. "Students of occupied Kashmir studying in the AJK medical college have no contact with their families. That's why state government has decided to take this responsibility at their own", Haider said.

He paid glowing tribute to the Kashmiri brethren rendering matchless sacrifices for their motherland refusing all facilities and incentives by India.

The AJK premier directed to prepare the recommendations to ensure gender ratio in quota system of admissions of medical colleges.

Raja Farooq Haider further directed the health department to present its recommendations to meet the shortage of specialists, doctors and staff nurses abolishing the quota system. "A compressive policy to be evolved to ensure the availability of paramedical, medical and nursing staff to the health centers in far-flung areas of the state", he added.

Minister Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi Khan, Principal Secretary, Secretary Health, Special Secretary Health and other officials attended the meeting.