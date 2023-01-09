UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt Unveils Decisive Steps To Stabilize Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 10:57 PM

AJK govt unveils decisive steps to stabilize economy

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday announced that decisive steps were being taken to stabilize the economy of the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday announced that decisive steps were being taken to stabilize the economy of the state.

Talking to journalists in the federal metropolis the AJK, he said that the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had earned a profit of Rs 950 million in addition to taxation and salaries during our government period.

He said that Skill University would be established to make the youth skillful." Institutions on the lines of SECP and NEPRA will be established within Azad Kashmir", he said.

The PM said that financial and administrative autonomy would be given to the Department of Electricity. "The power supply company is being reshaped on the pattern of DESCO, which will save about 7 billion rupees", he said.

The Department of Electricity has been given the task of creating its own Desco-style institution, which will save 7 billion annually.

Similarly the PM said that after improving the tax system, the number of taxpayers will be increased to 100,000.He said that the government would the investors in Azad Kashmir, who were willing to invest their capital in the state.

The PM said that the number of tax filers increased from 5,000 to 38,000 during the last six months. While the number of filers working in the system has reached 58 thousand. The number of tax filers would be taken up to 100,000, he added.

He further said that no economy in the world can flourish without development in the private sector and in the future we will bring the best model of public-private partnership within Azad Kashmir.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Electricity Nepra Company Azad Jammu And Kashmir Bank Of AJK From Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA S ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA Smart application

35 seconds ago
 Dubai records over AED2.1 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.1 bn in realty transactions Monday

43 seconds ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division highlights importance o ..

UAE Parliamentary Division highlights importance of multilateral diplomacy at AP ..

30 minutes ago
 Azur Air Flight From Russia Makes Emergency Landin ..

Azur Air Flight From Russia Makes Emergency Landing in India Due to Bomb Threat ..

1 minute ago
 RTA trains 1,000 Emirati students in engineering a ..

RTA trains 1,000 Emirati students in engineering and technology

31 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Rally 12% to Almost $850 Per ..

Gas Futures in Europe Rally 12% to Almost $850 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

1 minute ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.