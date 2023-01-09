AJK govt unveils decisive steps to stabilize economy

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday announced that decisive steps were being taken to stabilize the economy of the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday announced that decisive steps were being taken to stabilize the economy of the state.

Talking to journalists in the federal metropolis the AJK, he said that the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had earned a profit of Rs 950 million in addition to taxation and salaries during our government period.

He said that Skill University would be established to make the youth skillful." Institutions on the lines of SECP and NEPRA will be established within Azad Kashmir", he said.

The PM said that financial and administrative autonomy would be given to the Department of Electricity. "The power supply company is being reshaped on the pattern of DESCO, which will save about 7 billion rupees", he said.

The Department of Electricity has been given the task of creating its own Desco-style institution, which will save 7 billion annually.

Similarly the PM said that after improving the tax system, the number of taxpayers will be increased to 100,000.He said that the government would the investors in Azad Kashmir, who were willing to invest their capital in the state.

The PM said that the number of tax filers increased from 5,000 to 38,000 during the last six months. While the number of filers working in the system has reached 58 thousand. The number of tax filers would be taken up to 100,000, he added.

He further said that no economy in the world can flourish without development in the private sector and in the future we will bring the best model of public-private partnership within Azad Kashmir.