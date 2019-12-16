AJK govt withdraws notification renaming service group

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Monday withdrew a notification issued on December 11, renaming the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Management Service Group (AJK-MSG) as Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services Group (J&K- ASG) after a controversy erupted

A new notification issued naming the service group as Azad Jammu and Kashmir Administrative service group (AJK-ASG).

After the earlier notification a controversy had been erupted in the region that the government was going to change the status of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of abrogation of special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government and debate was started on social media create confusion among the masses.