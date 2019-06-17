AJK has great potential for investment, tourism sectors: Masood Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed the need of promotion of tourism in the liberated territory in consonance with the global public-private partnership model so as to attract investment by foreign investors and the overseas Kashmiris

RAWALAKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed the need of promotion of tourism in the liberated territory in consonance with the global public-private partnership model so as to attract investment by foreign investors and the overseas Kashmiris.

Talking to Chairman Azad Kashmir Board of Investment Sardar Naveed Sadiq here, he said that an investment-friendly environment needs to be created in the state to attract investors in different sectors.

For this purpose, he suggested that a conference of investors should be organized in London to which the Kashmiri immigrants settled in Europe, United States and Britain should be invited and they should be apprised of investment opportunities in Azad Kashmir and the concessions the state government offers to investors.

Earlier talking to various delegations at PWD rest house in Banjonsa, the AJK president said that planning should be made on individual and collective levels to reap the economic dividends of tourism in the state.

He said that comprehensive planning was needed for the uplift of tourism places like Rawalakot, Banjonsa and Toli Pir. However, he maintained that it was also obligatory for the local population to play its role in maintaining environmental balance and preserving natural resources in these areas.

The PML-N delegation led by Dr. Ishtiaq told the state president that widening of road from Dothan to Ponotah will provide access to the local vegetables and poultry products to the market, and will usher in hectic economic activity in the area.

Delegations led by Sardar Inayat Khan from Banjonsa and Sardar Tauseef Aziz from Horna Mira Bheri highlighted problems related to construction of educational institutions and health centers and introduction of science classes in their respective areas. The AJK president assured to consider these demands, and take necessary steps on the government level.