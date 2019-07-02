AJK health centres to be linked with Pak hospitals thru telemedicine system: Masood Khan

Medical centres in remote areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would be linked with big hospitals of Pakistan through a new telemedicine system said the state President Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday

ABBASPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019) Medical centres in remote areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would be linked with big hospitals of Pakistan through a new telemedicine system said the state President Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday.

Speaking as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of Ashraf & Munira Memorial Hospital established in Potha village of Abbaspur with the collaboration of Indus Health Network, he said that under the new system, a physician from Karachi through the modern technology could examine patients even in remote places like Abbaspur and Hajira. The AJK president said that the present state government was determined to provide uniform health facilities to all citizens of the liberated territory and it was also improving health facilities in remote and difficult mountainous terrains to bring them at par with urban areas. Appreciating the spirit of Chief Executive of the hospital, Dr Mehnaz Ashraf Haq and her team, Sardar Masood Khan asserted that Dr Mehnaz currently residing in Karachi had provided modern facilities in this far-flung area of Azad Kashmir, and thus she had set an example for others to follow. He said that a cancer hospital established in Rawalakot in private sector has been linked with a hospital in the United States through modern technology and similar efforts should be made in other parts of the state. "Efforts will also be made for up-gradation and widening of road linking this hospital with other areas to facilitate the patients," he added. Earlier addressing the function, Dr Mehnaz Ashraf said that although she had studied in Karachi, as per the desire of her father Ashraf Khan, she had established this hospital in her native village Potha where all basic medical treatment facilities have been provided free of cost, and these would be further upgraded with the passage of time.

The function was also addressed by member of Indus Health Network Board of Governors Amanullah Khan and Dr. Irum while Director General AJK Public Health Sardar Aftab, Lt. Gen. (retd) Faiz Jilani, Maulana Abdur Razzaq, Sardar Sajid Advocate, Sardar Akhlaq Ayub, Sardar Mushtaaq and a large number of people of the area were also present on the occasion. With the cooperation of Indus Health Network, a complete outdoor patient department [OPD], a maternity centre, X-ray, laboratory and pharmacy departments have been established in the hospital and all the facilities are being provided to the patients free of cost. The AJK president directed the hospital administration to submit proposals for the solution of problems of the hospital to the president's secretariat and public health department in writing. Later various delegations including a delegation of journalists led by Saira Yousuf Chughtai and a delegation of Anjuman Tajiran Abbaspur led by its president Sardar Mohammad Fiaz called on the AJK president and apprised him of the problems of journalists and the business community. Sardar Masood Khan assured a delegation of civil society comprising former administrator Sardar Abdul Hafeez, Faisal Nasim, retired Principal Prof Abid Hussain, Sardar Masood Khalid, and former chairman union council Chhatra Malik Assad that their legitimate demands would be considered sympathetically, and necessary directives would be issued to the departments concerned. Later, the AJK president visited CMH Rawalakot where the hospital commandant Brig Liaqat Ahmed gave a briefing to him on the hospital. He also inspected different departments of the hospital and inquired about the health of patients under treatment.