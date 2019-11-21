UrduPoint.com
AJK High Court Halts Bye Elections In Mirpur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:56 PM

A two-member bench of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court comprising acting Chief Justice Azhar Saleem Babar and Justice Muhammad Sheeraz Kiani Thursday granted a stay order against bye polls in Mirpur constituency scheduled to be held on 24th of this month

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :A two-member bench of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court comprising acting Chief Justice Azhar Saleem Babar and Justice Muhammad Sheeraz Kiani Thursday granted a stay order against bye polls in Mirpur constituency scheduled to be held on 24th of this month.

The stay order was granted on a writ petition filed by two lawyers of the apex court against election order issued by election commission.

The seat of LA -3 Mirpur -01 was lying vacant after the disqualification of former sports Minister Chaudhary Muhammad Saeed by Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a contempt of court case.

The election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had announced schedule of bye election on the vacant seat last month. The polling was scheduled on November 24.

The petitioner challenged the notification of re-election on the seat saying election commission was incomplete as Chief Election Commissioner was not appointed and incomplete election commission has no authority to hold election.

