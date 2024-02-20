AJK Honors London Kashmiri Martyrs' 51st Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 09:40 PM
The 51st martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri martyrs Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed was solemnly observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The 51st martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri martyrs Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed was solemnly observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir.
Ceremonies at their mausoleums in Palak village and central Eidgah in Mirpur city renewed the pledge for the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian occupation.
Floral wreaths were laid in honor of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan and Kashmir's ultimate destination 51 years ago on Feb 20, 1973.
The revocation of article 370 and 35-A by India on August 05, 2019, and the ensuing oppression in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir were strongly condemned.
Speakers, including ex-advisor to AJK government Ch. Muhammad Ashraf and renowned historian K D Chaudhri, urged the international community to intervene to end state terrorism in the disputed region.
Contingents of students paid respects to the martyrs, and slogans for Pakistan and Kashmir's freedom resonated. Speakers called on major powers and the UN to pressure India for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue, ensuring self-determination for Kashmiris and fostering lasting peace in South Asia.
