AJK Info minister for vibrant role of PID as true mouthpiece of the State govt.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Information, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani on Thursday said that the media has made the world "border free" and the world has now become a global village.

He expressed these views while addressing a departmental briefing given by Secretary Information and IT Ms. Midhat Shehzad and Director General Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal at the Directorate General of Public Relations office in the State metropolis.

"We are now passing through the digital age of media and should prepare ourselves to face the challenges of the time" he said.

Lauding the role of the information department, he said that despite difficulties and financial crunch the information department has laid a strong foundation and is doing its best with less resources.

At present, the flight of social media is on the rise and in this regard, the professional responsibilities of the Information Department have been further enhanced and the Information Department has laid the groundwork for improvement despite the difficulties .

The Secretary Information and IT Ms. Midhat Shehzad and Director General Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal , Director Information Raja Amjad Hussain Minhas, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Bashir Mirza and Information Department officers were also present in the briefing.

The Information Minister said that the Information Department is the face of the government and was always engaged for the defense of the government.

He said that officers and personnel should take special care of discipline and added that it is not possible to give performances without discipline.. He said that despite the limited resources and lack of manpower, the performance of the Information Department is excellent.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Information and Information Technology Ms. Midhat Shehzad said that the Information Department was providing more services than its capacity and maintaining its traditions despite limited resources. In order to combat media channels, the Information Department needs to be further strengthened.

The Director General Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal speaking on the occasion said that they are trying to do more than their capacity to combat media channels to highlight the soft image of the government.

The Information Department has laid the groundwork for improvement and called for providing resources to make the department stronger and more functional. Development plans are being launched to further upgrade the department, which will enable the Information Department to perform better on the social and digital media front, he added.