AJK Info Secry Lauds British Parliamentarians For Breaking World's Silence On Worsening Situation In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

AJK info Secry lauds British Parliamentarians for breaking World's silence on worsening situation in IIOJK

Lauding recent debate on Kashmir issue in the British Parliament, PTI AJK Central Information Secretary Ershad Mehmud has termed it as the mouthpiece of the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) Lauding recent debate on Kashmir issue in the British Parliament, PTI AJK Central Information Secretary Ershad Mehmud has termed it as the mouthpiece of the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Talking to APP here late Friday, he said that it had become crystal clear through this debate that, what come may, Kashmir issue could not be thrown in the cold storage.

The Secretary continued that Jammu & Kashmir people were grateful of the British Parliamentarians who have adopted a very strong viewpoint for the early solution of Kashmir issue by once again proving that before British Politicians, Kashmir Issue was still a key to the emergence of peace and stability in the region.

Ershad Mehmud said that it was a good omen that members of the British Parliament were fully aware of the problems and situation related to Kashmir.

The PTI AJK leader fully endorsed the British Parliamentarians' demand that Human Rights Commission of European Union and the United Nations should be provided access at both sides of the Line Of Control in globally recognized Jammu & Kashmir state.

So that they could freely gather informations about the human rights and civil liberties in the state.

Ershad Mehmud underlined that exceptional tension broke out in the region since past few years as human rights were massively abused in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir state. Besides, he pointed out, there had been the highest volume of killings at the Line Of Control and the affected civilian population at the LOC suffered huge material loss.

"In this backdrop, debate on Kashmir in the British Parliament is considered to be of exceptional significance", the PTI Info secretary observed.

Ershad expressed the hope under the dynamic leader of Joe Biden, the newly elected US Government would also contribute its due share in early peaceful solution of Kashmir Issue under the spirit of international norms and commitments and the upcoming new American Government would once again raise the issue of human rights and civil liberties wherever these were being denied and suppressed across the globe breaking silence of the international community, he concluded.

