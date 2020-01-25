AJK initiates rehabilitation of earthquake affected infrastructure from development budget

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has approved different projects to rehabilitate the infrastructure in Mirpur district affected by last years earthquake from its annual development program to be implemented by the next month, said Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan here Saturday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has approved different projects to rehabilitate the infrastructure in Mirpur district affected by last years earthquake from its annual development program to be implemented by the next month, said Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan here Saturday.

"The cabinet development committee has approved Rs. 690 million Cheechian to Jatlan road in Mirpur which was destroyed by the quake and Rs. 110 million to reconstruct Afzal Pur Bridge badly damaged during the quake." Haider told journalist at his official residence.

The amount would be provided from annual development budget and concerned departments had been directed to complete tendering process, start work by the end of February and immediate release of funds for the projects, AJK prime minister added.

He said the development committee of the cabinet had also approved 10 other budgetary projects worth Rs.

7 billion including water supply schemes in Muzaffarabad and Neelum district, 228 kilometers roads project in all the districts and Cham fall hydroelectric project in Hattian district.

The premier said the rest rehabilitation and reconstruction work in quake affected Mirpur district would soon be started with the assistance of National disaster management authority (NDMA) and all resources would be diverted towards rehabilitation of climate hit people in Mirpur and Neelum districts.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had been observing India's republican day as black day since its creation and will continue observing as black day till the liberation of their territory as so called biggest democracy had usurped the democratic rights of the people.