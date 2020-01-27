AJK invites entrepreneur to launch investment in state

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday stressed upon the Pakistani business community and investors to take advantage of conducive and business friendly environment and make investment in the liberated territory

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday stressed upon the Pakistani business community and investors to take advantage of conducive and business friendly environment and make investment in the liberated territory.

"Economic stability of Azad Kashmir is also in one way amounts to contribute to Kashmir liberation movement," he asserted.

He was talking to a delegation of businessmen who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House Federal capital under the leadership of Pakistan Business Forum Chairman Kashif Chaudhry, a statement by the AJK Presidential Secretariat released to the media later Monday evening said.

The AJK President said the Azad Kashmir government had adopted a liberal and business-friendly policy to attract the investors and promote investment in the state.

He said that different concessions were being offered to the business community in the liberated territory.

"If Pakistani businessmen demonstrate farsightedness and while exercising wisdom, make future planning, they can not only expand their personal business making it more profitable but can also put the country on the path of development and prosperity," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that although there was ban on the sale and purchase of lands to non-state subjects in order to establish factories in the state, but the state government was ready to facilitate the investors in acquiring the land on lease. "The Pakistani and foreign investors can acquire land and make an investment under the principle of local partnership," he added.

The AJK president said that the state government was paying due attention to the development of basic infrastructure so as to promote investment and tourism in the state. The local and foreign investors would be welcome to invest in energy, tourism, agriculture, computer technology, manufacturing, and other sectors, he added.