UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Invites Entrepreneur To Launch Investment In State

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:42 PM

AJK invites entrepreneur to launch investment in state

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday stressed upon the Pakistani business community and investors to take advantage of conducive and business friendly environment and make investment in the liberated territory

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday stressed upon the Pakistani business community and investors to take advantage of conducive and business friendly environment and make investment in the liberated territory.

"Economic stability of Azad Kashmir is also in one way amounts to contribute to Kashmir liberation movement," he asserted.

He was talking to a delegation of businessmen who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House Federal capital under the leadership of Pakistan Business Forum Chairman Kashif Chaudhry, a statement by the AJK Presidential Secretariat released to the media later Monday evening said.

The AJK President said the Azad Kashmir government had adopted a liberal and business-friendly policy to attract the investors and promote investment in the state.

He said that different concessions were being offered to the business community in the liberated territory.

"If Pakistani businessmen demonstrate farsightedness and while exercising wisdom, make future planning, they can not only expand their personal business making it more profitable but can also put the country on the path of development and prosperity," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that although there was ban on the sale and purchase of lands to non-state subjects in order to establish factories in the state, but the state government was ready to facilitate the investors in acquiring the land on lease. "The Pakistani and foreign investors can acquire land and make an investment under the principle of local partnership," he added.

The AJK president said that the state government was paying due attention to the development of basic infrastructure so as to promote investment and tourism in the state. The local and foreign investors would be welcome to invest in energy, tourism, agriculture, computer technology, manufacturing, and other sectors, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Agriculture Sale Jammu Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Government

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

58 minutes ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

3 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

3 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

3 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.