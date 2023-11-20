AJK IRD collects Rs. 19.54 billion so far during ongoing 2023-24 fiscal year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Nov, 2023) An extraordinary meeting of the Inland Revenue Department of Azad Jammu Kashmir, was held on Monday with Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, in the chair wherein the IRD Commissioner briefed the PM on the pace of tax collection, achievement of the tax recovery targets set for current financial year and other matters related to the State.

Addressing the meeting, held at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq directed the IRD authorities to intensify their efforts to achieve the tax collection targets. He stressed the need for initiating a comprehensive reform process at departmental level to improve the performance of officers and staff.

The Prime Minister said that revenue collected from tourism, hydel power and state-owned enterprises would be spent to improve health, education and road infrastructure across the state.

Regarding the broadening of the tax base, the Prime Minister directed the Inland Revenue officers to take all possible steps to increase and add more taxpayers to the tax net.

He said that the department should take all possible steps to increase its efficiency and meet the tax targets.

Earlier, the Inland Revenue Department AJK Secretary told the PM that during the current fiscal year taxes to the tune of Rs. 2. 36 billion were realised from the North Zone, whereas Rs. 17.18 billion have been collected in the South Zone.

The Commissioner said that the total tax target of Rs. 19.54 billion has been achieved during the first quarter. The meeting was attended by Government Ministers Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim Khan, Inland Revenue Secretary Sardar Zafar Khan, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and others.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to serve the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir with all possible due facilities of life. He said that education, health and the development of road infrastructure in the region were his top priorities. The PM said that he would soon pay a detailed visit to Kotli to meet people and redress their grievances.

