AJK LA Rejects New Citizenship Law Introduced In IOJK

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly (LA) Tuesday condemned Indian move to grant citizenship to outsiders in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) through a unanimous resolution and demanded the government of Pakistan to take the issue in United Nations which was in violations of international law

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly (LA) Tuesday condemned Indian move to grant citizenship to outsiders in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) through a unanimous resolution and demanded the government of Pakistan to take the issue in United Nations which was in violations of international law.

The resolution moved by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, said Indian government had granted domicile certificate in the occupied valley to some 25 thousand Indians so for which the resolution said was an attempt to change the demographic structure of the state.

The resolution pointed out that under the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir, such law was in violation of international law till the resolution of Kashmir issue and subsequently the government of Pakistan should raise this issue on international forums.

The resolution while rejecting the new citizenship law introduce by Indian government in IOJK, reaffirmed that it would not be accepted by the people of Jammu and Kashmir at any cast and appealed the international community to take a cognizance of the act to change the demography of the disputed territory.

