AJK LA To Meet On August 17 To Elect AJK President

Thu 12th August 2021

AJK LA to meet on August 17 to elect AJK President

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan have summoned a special session of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly on August 17 at 10.00 a.m in the AJK capital to elected President for the stipulated next five years constitutional term

After the arrival of the 13th amendment in the Interim Constitution of Azad Jammu Kashmir Act 1974, the electoral college to choose the AJK State President comprises only the elected members of the AJK Legislative Assembly.

After the arrival of the 13th amendment in the Interim Constitution of Azad Jammu Kashmir Act 1974, the electoral college to choose the AJK State President comprises only the elected members of the AJK Legislative Assembly.

The stipulated constitutional term of the sitting AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, also an Illustrious and distinguished world reputed retired seasoned diplomat, is ending on August 25 this year.

Meanwhile top central PTI leader and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday reportedly announced the nomination of Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry as the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) for the presidential slot of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the election to be held under the supervision of AJK Election Commission for next 05 year constitutional term.

The new president of AJK State will be elected on August 17 while the oath-taking ceremony will be held on August 24, according to the schedule of election to the office.

Barrister Sultan, the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had won the July 25 election to AJK Legislative Assembly from his parent Mirpur LA-3 constituency Mirpur city by defeating his nearest rival Ch Muhammad Saeed of Pakistan Muslim League (N) by 3147 votes.

