AJK lauds overseas Pakistanis, Kashmiris for playing vibrant role to project Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) , AJK President Sardar Masood Khan on Wednesday said the reports of United Nations Human Rights Commission as well as UK and the European parliaments, and now the offer of mediation made by US President Donald Trump on Kashmir were the evidences that the international community intended to break its silence on the Kashmir issue and play its decisive role to resolve the long outstanding conflict.

Talking to a delegation which called on him under the leadership of Chairman Tehrik-e-Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat International Raja Najabat Hussian, he said after sacrifices by the people of occupied Kashmir, the Kashmiri expatriates had a great contribution to bring the Kashmir issue out of the cold storage and project it on the international level.

The AJK president asserted that in view of the growing interest of the international community in finding a peaceful political solution to the Kashmir conflict and examine the situation erupted out of the Indian aggression at the Line of Control, an important delegation from the UK and European parliaments was reaching Azad Kashmir on Saturday next.

Appreciating Tehrik-e-Haq-e-Khurd Iradiyat International for projecting Kashmir issue in its historical perspective, the state president said the Kashmiri and the Pakistani community in the UK, Europe and the United States had made valuable efforts regarding Kashmir issue, but still a lot was required to be done.

"Besides Europe and UK, contacts were recently established with the government figures and institutions in Turkey, Iraq, Qatar, Malaysia and South Africa which are now playing a vibrant role in regard to Kashmir issue," he added.

Sardar Masood Khan urged the expatriates to play their role to apprise the new generation of the bonds that have intertwined Pakistan and Kashmir, and get them realized the importance of the ideology of Pakistan and the common bonds of Kashmir with Pakistan.