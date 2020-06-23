UrduPoint.com
AJK Launches Mass Awareness Drive To Combat COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:39 PM

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to launch vigorous campaigns throughout the state to aware citizens about precautionary measures in fight against coronavirus

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) , The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to launch vigorous campaigns throughout the state to aware citizens about precautionary measures in fight against coronavirus.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana in the State's metropolis on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the progress on ongoing efforts of the state administration and decided future strategies including awareness campaigns to effectively inform the public about the safety measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The meeting decided that an effective awareness campaign would be run at the village, tehsil and district level to help public inform about the precautionary measures against the deadly virus.

Local Village Committees (LVCs) would be activated to visit door to door and educate masses regarding the safety measures against the COVID-19. Local journalists would also be made the members of the respective LVCs of their areas.

In this connection, awareness seminars would also be organized in Press Clubs throughout the state.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana directed that Social Mobilization Committee (SMC) should also take necessary steps to help masses aware about the safety protocols at village level.

He said spread of COVID-19 at village level could more dangerous, which needs to be timely addressed. "LVCs must be activated to perform their due role by visiting door to door in their respective villages and towns and aware public about the importance of precautionary measures and social distancing.

Chairperson SMC and Secretary Information Mrs. Midhat Shahzad, Secretary Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Secretary Social Welfare Khawaja Ahsan, Secretary Religious Affairs Sardar Javed Ayoub, Director General Information and Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal, Director General LGRD Syed Zaheer Hussain Gardezi, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Ms. Tehzeeb un Nisa, Additional Secretary Home Masood ur Rehman, Special Secretary Health Khalid Mirza and others attended the meeting.

