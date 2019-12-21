UrduPoint.com
AJK Leaders Strongly Condemn Unprovoked Firing By Indian Troops In Neelum Valley

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:43 PM

AJK leaders strongly condemn unprovoked firing by Indian troops in Neelum Valley

Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council Shah Ghulam Qadir, former Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan and other political leaders have strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control in Neelum Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council Shah Ghulam Qadir, former Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan and other political leaders have strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control in Neelum Valley.

In their separate statements Saturday, they expressed deep sense of grief over the martyrdom of youth and other injured persons, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir called upon the international community including United Nations and other global human rights bodies to play their role and impede bloodshed along the Line of Control.

Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan termed the unprovoked Indian firing in an attempt to divert attention from the worsening situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in India.

