AJK Legislates To Constitutes Own Tax Collecting Body

Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:25 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Friday passed a legislation bill permitting the AJK government for the constitution of Central Bureau of Revenue (CBR), a revenue collecting body like Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the state

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Friday passed a legislation bill permitting the AJK government for the constitution of Central Bureau of Revenue (CBR), a revenue collecting body like Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the state.

The CBR will formulate a tax policy and supervise tax collecting departments such as; income tax department and Inland Revenue and be responsible for achieving tax collection targets within the AJK territorial limits.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Farooq Ahmad Tahir introduced the bill in the house along with the report of the standing committee of the house on the issue which was adopted unanimously by the house.

According to the CBR Act 2020, a grade-21 or above officer will be appointed as chairman of the board, while officiating members will include board of revenue senior member, secretary finance, secretary law, chief commissioner income tax, commissioner Inland Revenue while one member and secretary will be nominated by the chairman.

The law empowers the government to constitute a policy board comprising revenue minister as the chairman and finance minister, industry minister, chief secretary, CBR chairman and Inland Revenue secretary as members to give guidelines and directives to the CBR.

After 13th amendment in the interim constitution of AJK 1974, the AJK government was empowered to collect the taxes within the territorial limits of Azad Kashmir through devolution of powers from the Kashmir Council.

