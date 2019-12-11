AJK Legislative Assembly approves AJK Allopathic System (Prevention of Misuse) Act 2018

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJK LA) Wednesday approved The AJK Allopathic System (Prevention of Misuse) Act 2018 and The West Pakistan Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2017

Former AJK prime minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Minister Forests Sardar Mir Akbar Khan and Malik Muhammad Nawaz presented their resolutions condemning the disrespect and desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway and Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The identical resolutions stated that the House strongly condemned the disrespect, desecration and the burning of the Holy Quran, in a demonstration organized by an anti-Islam organization on the 16th of November 2019 in Kristiansand, Norway. "The House expects from the Norwegian Government that such actions must be prevented and those who are responsible for inciting religious hatred and violence to be brought to justice as soon as possible." Minister Health Dr Najeeb Naqi, while commenting on the draft bill of Allopathic System (Prevention of Misuse) Act 2018, said after adopting the bill by the House, no person would be able to write doctor with his or her name without having an MBBS degree.

Commenting on the other bill adopted by the house, Law Minister Sardar Farooq Tahir said after today's legislation, the computerized record of the Revenue Department could be used for the court purpose. "Service centers have been established following the new amendments," he added.

Responding to the calling attention notices of former prime minister Chaudhry Abdul Majeed and Leader of the Opposition Chaudhary Muhammad Yaseen, Minister Electricity Raja Nisar Ahmed told the House that electricity system was being upgraded throughout the state due to which people were facing unannounced load-shedding.

"The up-gradation process would be completed by June 2020," he said.

The minister said four hours load-shedding in urban and that of six hours in rural areas was being carried out by WAPDA. "Sometime citizens have to face the power outrage due to repair work on transmission line, replacement of conductors and transformers," he added.

Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, in his calling attention notice, urged the government to take concrete measures for stopping substandard food items distribution that were causing serious harm to the health of citizens.

He asked the government to make the food authority, if existed, functional to control the low quality foodstuff throughout the state.

Minister Food Shoukat Ali Shah told the House that the food authority could not be made functional due to the unavailability of a food testing lab.

Speaking during the question hour, Minister Local Government Raja Naseer Ahmed Khan said an indiscriminate development process was being carried out throughout the AJK through different schemes.

He said details of funds given to the representatives of 29 Constituencies of the state in FY 2016-17 and 2017-18 had been provided to the assembly members.

Fateha Khawani was offered for the departed soul of Afaq Hussain Shah.