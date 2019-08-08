AJK Legislative Assembly condemns abrogation of Article 370, 35-A

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in its extra ordinary session Wednesday passed number of identical resolutions strongly condemning abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A by India and termed it a constitutional terrorism

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in its extra ordinary session Wednesday passed number of identical resolutions strongly condemning abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A by India and termed it a constitutional terrorism.

Speaker AJK LA presided over the session held in the State's metropolis on Wednesday.

The resolutions said that Indian move of abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A was a conspiracy against status of Occupied Kashmir and wanted to change its demography through it.

The resolutions termed this act against international law and Geneva Convention.

Through the identical resolutions the house appealed United Nations, European Union, OIC and other human rights world bodies to come forward and play their due role to give Kashmiris their birth right, right to self determination.

A resolution said that the House strongly condemned Indian move and that 370 and 35-A reflects Indian failure to win hearts and minds of Kashmiris by use of force. Article 370 declared Kashmir as a disputed territory and ban non-state subjects a permanent status in the Occupied Valley.

The House expressed concerns over deployment of additional one hundred thousand paramilitary forces and imposition of curfew and disrupting internet was identical to a dirty game by Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi led government.

The House strongly condemned arrest of Hurriyat leaders and workers, torturing them in jails, complete communication blackout, closure of educational institutions and converting them into forces camps is identical to a conspiracy of genocide of Kashmiris' generation.

The House also strongly condemned Indian firing on civilian population at Line of Control (LoC) and demanded of the India to respect Ceasefire Line Agreement.

The members vowed to continue their struggle on all available forums for extending political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris for their UN acknowledged right to self determination.

These resolutions were moved by opposition leader Chaudhary Yaseen, Ex Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Abdul Rasheed Turabi, Abdul Majid Khan and Sardar Hassan Ibrahim Khan.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan would present his comprehensive resolution in the ongoing session.