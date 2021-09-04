UrduPoint.com

AJK Legislative Assembly Pays Rich Tributes To Gillani.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 08:54 PM

AJK Legislative Assembly pays rich tributes to Gillani.

Special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Saturday paid rich homage to the former chairman of all parties Hurriyat Conference and great leader of Kashmir liberation movement Syed Ali Gillani

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) : Special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Saturday paid rich homage to the former chairman of all parties Hurriyat Conference and great leader of Kashmir liberation movement Syed Ali Gillani.

The Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Ch. Anwar-ul-Haq chaired the session held in the State metropolis.

Addressing the House the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi paid glowing tributes to Syed Ali Gillani and said that he had devoted his whole life for the supreme cause of Kashmir liberation and suffered incarceration by the Indian occupation forces and put behind the bar for a long time but he remained committed to the cause of Kashmir liberation movement.

He paid rich tributes to him for his everlasting struggle for the cause of Kashmiri people. He thanked the government of Pakistan and the Prime Minister Imran Khan for observing one day mourning in Pakistan on the sad demise of a great freedom leader .

He said late Syed Ali Gillani was an icon of the Kashmir liberation movement and also thanked the opposition and expressed his government's resolve to continue the liberation movement till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

He said that the government and the opposition are at the same page on the Kashmir issue and will collectively move to expose the Indian forces' atrocities at international level.

He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan has effectively projected the Kashmir issue at international level which is a great source of strength for the people struggling for their right to self determination. The leader of the opposition Ch.Latif Akbar,Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas,Former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Information Minister Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rubbani, Minister for local bodies Kh.Farooq Ahmed ,Minister for Finance Abdul Majid Khan,education Minister Deewan Ali Chughtai, Minister for Planning and Development Ch.Muhammad Rashid and other members of the Assembly paid glowing tributes to the Syed Ali Gillani and invited the attention of the International community towards the gruesome human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and paid rich tributes to the unprecedented services rendered by the late Syed Ali Gillani for the cause of Kashmir liberation movement. Later Fatiha was offered for the soul of the Syed Ali Gillani.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Information Minister Hurriyat Conference Education Rashid Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Opposition Sad

Recent Stories

Ex AJK President, others pay homage to Kashmiri re ..

Ex AJK President, others pay homage to Kashmiri resistance leader Ali Geelani :

2 minutes ago
 3 killed in firing incident in court room

3 killed in firing incident in court room

2 minutes ago
 Irrigation Sindh dept cancels leaves of officials ..

Irrigation Sindh dept cancels leaves of officials due to rains

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Offensive in Panjshir Slowed Down by Land ..

Taliban Offensive in Panjshir Slowed Down by Land Mines - Reports

2 minutes ago
 PTI legislators express solidarity with protesting ..

PTI legislators express solidarity with protesting Traders of Karachi

56 minutes ago
 E-ticketing to be launched at the Zulfiqarabad oil ..

E-ticketing to be launched at the Zulfiqarabad oil terminal

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.