AJK Legislative Assembly pays rich tributes to Gillani.

Special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Saturday paid rich homage to the former chairman of all parties Hurriyat Conference and great leader of Kashmir liberation movement Syed Ali Gillani

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) : Special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Saturday paid rich homage to the former chairman of all parties Hurriyat Conference and great leader of Kashmir liberation movement Syed Ali Gillani.

The Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Ch. Anwar-ul-Haq chaired the session held in the State metropolis.

Addressing the House the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi paid glowing tributes to Syed Ali Gillani and said that he had devoted his whole life for the supreme cause of Kashmir liberation and suffered incarceration by the Indian occupation forces and put behind the bar for a long time but he remained committed to the cause of Kashmir liberation movement.

He paid rich tributes to him for his everlasting struggle for the cause of Kashmiri people. He thanked the government of Pakistan and the Prime Minister Imran Khan for observing one day mourning in Pakistan on the sad demise of a great freedom leader .

He said late Syed Ali Gillani was an icon of the Kashmir liberation movement and also thanked the opposition and expressed his government's resolve to continue the liberation movement till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

He said that the government and the opposition are at the same page on the Kashmir issue and will collectively move to expose the Indian forces' atrocities at international level.

He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan has effectively projected the Kashmir issue at international level which is a great source of strength for the people struggling for their right to self determination. The leader of the opposition Ch.Latif Akbar,Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas,Former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Information Minister Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rubbani, Minister for local bodies Kh.Farooq Ahmed ,Minister for Finance Abdul Majid Khan,education Minister Deewan Ali Chughtai, Minister for Planning and Development Ch.Muhammad Rashid and other members of the Assembly paid glowing tributes to the Syed Ali Gillani and invited the attention of the International community towards the gruesome human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and paid rich tributes to the unprecedented services rendered by the late Syed Ali Gillani for the cause of Kashmir liberation movement. Later Fatiha was offered for the soul of the Syed Ali Gillani.