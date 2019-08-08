AJK Legislative Assembly rejects revocation of special status of disputed J&K under Indian sinister move

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Thursday categorically rejected abrogation of Article 370 by Indian government revoking the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir and termed it a dirty conspiracy against the state subjects and their democratic rights of the people of the disputed State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Thursday categorically rejected abrogation of Article 370 by Indian government revoking the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir and termed it a dirty conspiracy against the state subjects and their democratic rights of the people of the disputed State.

The Legislature, through a unanimously-passed resolution moved by Leader of the House Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan rejected implementation of the Indian constitution and repeal of the state constitution.

The resolution says "articles 370 and 35-A were aimed to change demography of the state. Under these articles non-state subjects were not allowed to get government jobs as well as purchase property in the held valley. Through these articles, Indian government declared Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as Indian Union Territories which is a sheer violation of UNSC resolutions and a direct attack on democratic rights of Kashmiri people.

Indian attempts have jeopardized peace in the region. Tension in the region will automatically affect world's peace. It is the responsibility of the international organizations to stop India from its jingoistic designs", it added.

The house expressed reservation over the large scale build up of the Indian troops in the occupied Jammu Kashmir valley and demanded immediate withdrawal of the illegal occupant Indian forces from the state.

The house demanded of the UN Secretary General to enhance military observers at the ceasefire line so that Indian aggression at Line of Control (LoC) could be checked effectively.

The house lauded the morale of people living near LoC and paid tribute to the armed forces for giving a befitting response to the Indian firing.

The house also lauded all political forces and civil society of Pakistan for expressing their complete solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir.

Members both from treasury and opposition benches thoroughly debated on the current situation in the Occupied Valley and strongly condemned New Dehli's move to abrogate Article 370 and 35-A.

They vowed to continue struggle for the UN recognized right to self determination and said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan will continue backing their brothers and sisters in the occupied Valley.