UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Legislative Assembly To Meet On May 8

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:34 PM

AJK Legislative Assembly to meet on May 8

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has summoned AJK Legislative Assembly to meet at the Civil Secretariat Block 12 in the State's metropolis on May 8

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has summoned AJK Legislative Assembly to meet at the Civil Secretariat Block 12 in the State's metropolis on May 8.

Speaker of the Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir will chair the session, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

Related Topics

Assembly Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves names of 33 winners of ..

6 minutes ago

Govt working on changes in tariff structure for up ..

9 minutes ago

Former fast bowler Muhammad Asif says many cricket ..

14 minutes ago

Mansha Pasha misses her little best girlfriend

28 minutes ago

FIFA to hold a workshop for West Asian Football As ..

36 minutes ago

IHC allows protective bail to former PM Abbasi in ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.