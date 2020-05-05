AJK Legislative Assembly to meet on May 8

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has summoned AJK Legislative Assembly to meet at the Civil Secretariat Block 12 in the State's metropolis on May 8

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has summoned AJK Legislative Assembly to meet at the Civil Secretariat Block 12 in the State's metropolis on May 8.

Speaker of the Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir will chair the session, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.