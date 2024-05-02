AJK Legislature Green Lights Rs. 9.120 Billion Welfare Fund
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly unanimously approved a supplementary grant of Rs. 9.120 billion for the Azad Jammu Kashmir Social Protection Endowment Fund (SPEF), marking a significant step towards establishing a welfare state
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly unanimously approved a supplementary grant of Rs. 9.120 billion for the Azad Jammu Kashmir Social Protection Endowment Fund (SPEF), marking a significant step towards establishing a welfare state.
Under the SPEF, financial assistance will be provided to widows, destitute individuals, divorcees, and the disabled, directly at their doorstep.
On this occasion, the Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar Haq, reiterated the government's commitment to combating corruption and ensuring accountability across all sectors.
PM Haq addressed concerns regarding alleged irregularities in plot allotments, affirming that official inquiries would be conducted, with accountability measures applied impartially.
He emphasized the government's focus on the rehabilitation and resettlement of migrants, prioritizing the resolution of refugee issues and provision of basic necessities.
Environmental preservation was highlighted as a global challenge, with PM Haq stressing the need for effective measures to tackle deforestation.
He outlined the government's commitment to environmental conservation, including a complete ban on tree-cutting activities.
In response to recent natural calamities, PM Haq assured compensation for victims affected by rains and snowfall, with data collection underway.
He also announced the establishment of an endowment fund under the social protection program to support vulnerable segments of society, reaffirming the government's dedication to citizen welfare.
The approval of the supplementary grant for the SPEF reflects the government's proactive approach to addressing socio-economic challenges and advancing the welfare of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
