MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly during the general debate on the current ugly situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir, termed the continued nefarious moves of the Indian government as sheer violations of international norms and commitments.

The House met in the State's metropolis on Friday with Speaker in the Chair.

Law makers including the cabinet ministers Chaudhary Tariq Farooq, Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Naqi, Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir, Syed Shoukat Ali Shah, Nasir Hussain Dar and members Abdul Rasheed Turabi and Riffat Aziz while taking part in the discussion said that India had converted Occupied Valley into the world's largest jail after 5th August unilateral and illegal steps. India is conspiring to maintain its illegal occupation and giving it a legal cover through constitutional amendments, they added.

The participants of the debate said Modi led government following the ideology of RSS, wants to convert India into purely a Hindutva state and pushing the minorities particularly Muslims to the wall. They strongly condemned continuous curfew, lock-down, communication blackout, imprisonment of Hurriyat leaders and workers and denying Kashmiris' basic rights and vowed to continue raising voice for the oppressed people of the Occupied Kashmir and expose Indian dirty politics.

The members paid rich tributes to the Kashmiris for struggling for right to self determination and said they will not be let alone in this critical time. They said even three years old child in Occupied Valley is a Pakistani. India will never succeed to snatch our identity.

The members appealed the United Nations and other human rights organizations to play their decisive role and end humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Kashmir.

The members also strongly condemned desecration of the Quran in Norway and asked Norwegian government to take a serious action against the perpetrator. The House also approved "The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act, 2019 and "The AJK Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Speaking on the Act, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir said that now local bodies' elections will be conducted under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner. Election Commission has been empowered to conduct the local bodies' elections.

Referring to a call attention notice raised by MLA Sardar Hassan Ibrahim about appointments in Wild Life and Fisheries Department, Senior Minister Tariq Farooq said constitutional accountability exist. He asked the members to come to the Assembly with full home work.

On this point, Minister Electricity Raja Nissar Ahmed Khan acknowledged right of the Opposition to obtain information about any department.

Referring to a point of MLA Abdul Majid Khan, Minister for Health Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Naqi said that TB hospital at Chaman Kot has now been converted into a General Hospital. Departmental inquiry is underway against Chest Specialist on his absence.

Referring to a point of MLA Shazia Akbar, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir said concerned Department has been directed to install Cat Eyes on main roads to avoid accidents.

Minister for food Syed Shoukat Ali Shah informed the house that flour was being provided to all districts across the state on same rates.

