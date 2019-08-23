Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Senior Minister Friday urged upon the international community to play their due role to end continual 19 days siege and curfew imposed by New Delhi in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

Talking to media in the State's metropolis, he said there was acute shortage of life saving drugs and other medicines in occupied valley and if world human rights bodies did not come forward to lift the siege then thousands of patients may die within coming few days.

"Food and other edible items had already been finished in IOK while milk shortage had put thousands of children's life at stake", he said.

"World Food Programme (WFP) and other global charity organizations must come forward and immediately address the food shortage issue in the region", he appealed.

Choudhry Tariq Farooq said Kashmiris dwelling in AJK and rest of the world including Pakistan were ready to send food consignments to IOK and in this connection world should help us and facilitate for the deliverance of essential commodities in the locked area.

While condemning the arrest of political prisoners, the Senior Minister said that arrest of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders was understandable but sending pro-Indian leaders and former three puppet Chief Ministers behind the bars was concerning for the rest of the world and it wanted to know what India wanted to do with the common Kashmiris.

"For the last 19 days the landline telephones had been disconnected, internet and mobile phone were not working. What New Delhi wanted to keep under carpet?" Tariq questioned.

"It is high time for world powers, global human rights bodies and peace activists to step forward to save the stranded Kashmiris from the worst atrocities of Hindu extremist government which involved in genocide of Muslims and now repeating it in Kashmir now", he concluded.