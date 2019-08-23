UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Minister Calls For Due Role Of Int'l Community To End Curfew In IoK

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 10:04 PM

AJK Minister calls for due role of int'l community to end curfew in IoK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Senior Minister Friday urged upon the international community to play their due role to end continual 19 days siege and curfew imposed by New Delhi in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Senior Minister Friday urged upon the international community to play their due role to end continual 19 days siege and curfew imposed by New Delhi in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to media in the State's metropolis, he said there was acute shortage of life saving drugs and other medicines in occupied valley and if world human rights bodies did not come forward to lift the siege then thousands of patients may die within coming few days.

"Food and other edible items had already been finished in IOK while milk shortage had put thousands of children's life at stake", he said.

"World Food Programme (WFP) and other global charity organizations must come forward and immediately address the food shortage issue in the region", he appealed.

Choudhry Tariq Farooq said Kashmiris dwelling in AJK and rest of the world including Pakistan were ready to send food consignments to IOK and in this connection world should help us and facilitate for the deliverance of essential commodities in the locked area.

While condemning the arrest of political prisoners, the Senior Minister said that arrest of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders was understandable but sending pro-Indian leaders and former three puppet Chief Ministers behind the bars was concerning for the rest of the world and it wanted to know what India wanted to do with the common Kashmiris.

"For the last 19 days the landline telephones had been disconnected, internet and mobile phone were not working. What New Delhi wanted to keep under carpet?" Tariq questioned.

"It is high time for world powers, global human rights bodies and peace activists to step forward to save the stranded Kashmiris from the worst atrocities of Hindu extremist government which involved in genocide of Muslims and now repeating it in Kashmir now", he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Shortage Internet World Hurriyat Conference Mobile Drugs Jammu New Delhi Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Muslim Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Koh-e-Suleman festival on Aug 24 at Fort Munro

1 minute ago

US Economy in Favorable Place Despite Trade Policy ..

1 minute ago

Sindh seeks support of NGOs, industrial, corporate ..

1 minute ago

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology or ..

1 minute ago

India dismissed for 297 in first Test

9 minutes ago

University of Karachi announces B.Com Part I resul ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.