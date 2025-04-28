AJK Minister Inaugurates All Pakistan Memorial Football Tournament In Mirpur
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 11:14 PM
The All Pakistan Akhtar Ali Siddique and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament was held at the Government Postgraduate College ground here on Monday
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Apr, 2025) The All Pakistan Akhtar Ali Siddique and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament was held at the Government Postgraduate College ground here on Monday.
At least 16 district level teams from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and various parts of the country participated in the tournament, organized by Youth Football Club Mirpur AJK.
The inaugural match was played between Kotli District and Al-Zaki Football Club Gujarat, which Gujarat won by two goals to one.
AJK's Minister for Higher Education Zafar Iqbal Malik formally inaugurated the tournament being chief guest.
He praising the efforts of the tournament administration in great words, said that the competitions organized by the Youth Football Club by bringing together players from AJK and Pakistan will promote healthy activities.
The minister said the AJK government was taking steps to improve the quality of education in AJK and promoting sports to develop the intelligence and physical abilities of the young generation.
He said that the grounds of colleges across Azad Kashmir will be upgraded so that players can get opportunities to play various games.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing
WHO delegation meets PM&DC President
Progress on development schemes reviewed
Effective Polio surveillance continues
All options available to defuse tension created by war mongering India: Minister ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK minister inaugurates All Pakistan Memorial Football Tournament in Mirpur2 hours ago
-
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq warns Modi stay away from misa ..4 hours ago
-
AJK leaders urge international community to address volatile regional situation4 hours ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condoles demise of journali ..3 hours ago
-
AJK President stresses for transparent audit process to bolster public confidence3 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry expresses concern over Pah ..5 days ago
-
Secretary of Health AJK Government Brig. Muhammad Fareed visits KORT Education Complex5 days ago
-
ITMC China and UNI International discuss potential collaboration with AJK Govt6 days ago
-
AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances6 days ago
-
Kashmir issue stands as unfinished agenda for completing Pakistan: Noon6 days ago
-
Kashmir issue stands as unfinished agenda for completing Pakistan: Noon6 days ago
-
AJK President seeks OIC, member countries vibrant role to help resolve Kashmir, Palestine issues6 days ago