AJK minister inaugurates All Pakistan Memorial Football Tournament in Mirpur

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Apr, 2025) The All Pakistan Akhtar Ali Siddique and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz Memorial Football Tournament was held at the Government Postgraduate College ground here on Monday.

At least 16 district level teams from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and various parts of the country participated in the tournament, organized by Youth Football Club Mirpur AJK.

The inaugural match was played between Kotli District and Al-Zaki Football Club Gujarat, which Gujarat won by two goals to one.

AJK's Minister for Higher Education Zafar Iqbal Malik formally inaugurated the tournament being chief guest.

He praising the efforts of the tournament administration in great words, said that the competitions organized by the Youth Football Club by bringing together players from AJK and Pakistan will promote healthy activities.

The minister said the AJK government was taking steps to improve the quality of education in AJK and promoting sports to develop the intelligence and physical abilities of the young generation.

He said that the grounds of colleges across Azad Kashmir will be upgraded so that players can get opportunities to play various games.

