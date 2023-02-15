AJK ministers call on Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Dewan Ali Khan Chaghatai and Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan separately called on Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and discussed the issues related to their respective portfolios including delivery of quality studies matching to the modern age in the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Dewan Ali Khan Chaghatai and Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan separately called on Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and discussed the issues related to their respective portfolios including delivery of quality studies matching to the modern age in the State.

The education minister suggested enrolling out-of-school children, providing free textbooks, and arranging teacher training programs.

Minister for Physical Planning and Housing briefed the prime minister about the ongoing and upcoming projects and other departmental matters.

Speaking on the occasion the prime minister said that all possible steps be taken to raise the quality of education in Azad Kashmir.

The AJK PM also directed the Minister for Physical Planning and Housing department that best constitution practices should be adopted and the construction of buildings in accordance with the building codes should be ensured to prevent losses during natural calamities.