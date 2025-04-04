AJK observed ZAB’s 46th death anniversary with full solemnity and reverence

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the 46th death anniversary of the founder chief of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was observed on Friday by his admirers including the party activists with due solemnity and reverence

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the 46th death anniversary of the founder chief of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was observed on Friday by his admirers including the party activists with due solemnity and reverence.

In AJK, where his PPP stands as coalition partner in incumbent PM Anwaar-ul-Haq led state government, the anniversary was observed at semi-official level in acknowledgment of meritorious services of late ZAB for Kashmiris cause for the right to self determination and the Kashmir freedom struggle, organizers from PPP AJK Chapter told APP Friday evening.

The PPP AJK Chapter facilitated the PPP activists to participate in the functions held to mark the anniversary. The functions were held by the PPP AJK workers at district and tehsil headquarters to observe the anniversary of ZAB.

Addressing these ceremonies, speakers paid tributes to the departed souls of ZAB and BB for giving the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the upholding of the country and the nation and for the cause of democracy and the constructional and democratic norms and principles.

They said that valiant shaheed ZAB preferred to go to gallows by maintaining his honor and dignity instead of bowing before the dictatorship and making any bargaining on the principals. They vowed to continue the mission of Bhuttos to translate their ideas of turning Pakistan a true democratic, strong and stable and true welfare state to bring it in the ranks of the developed nations.

Speakers said ZAB and his martyred brave daughter BB were the staunch supporters of the just and principled stance of the people of Jammu & Kashmir over their legitimate right to self determination. In this regard they referred to the repeated resolve of shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto of fighting for freedom of Jammu & Kashmir till one thousand year.

