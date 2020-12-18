AJK observes 53rd death anniversary of Ch. Ghulam Abbas

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :53rd death anniversary of renowned Kashmiri leader Raees-ul-Harar Quaid-e-Millat Choudhary Ghulam Abbas was observed throughout Azad Kashmir here on Friday.

The day was dawn with special prayers at his mausoleum at Faizabad Rawalpindi. Special prayers were also offered for the liberation of occupied Kashmir and success of Kashmir liberation struggle.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan the cabinet Ministers visited the mousoleum and laid the floral wreath at his grave and offered Fateha and paid rich tributes to the political and national services rendered him. Large large number of people also visited the mazar and paid tributes to him.

Later talking to media persons, the Prime Minister said that India is engaged to change the demography of the state to fulfill its nefarious designs.

He urged upon the Pakistan government to play its effective role in view of the present changing scenario at international level.

He said Kashmiri in occupied Kashmir are still under continued lockdown and Indian has made the lives of the Kashmiri people more miserable but has completely failed to crush their indigenous liberation movement launched by the Kashmiri people for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He welcomed the resolution passed by the Organization of Islamic Countries on Kashmir and called for intensifying more efforts to support the Kashmiri people's right to self determination.

He called upon the political forces to play their role in maintaining political stability in Pakistan and added that a strong and stable Pakistan is the greater guarantee for the liberation of occupied Kashmir.

Paying rich tributes to late Kashmiri leader Choudhary Ghulam Abbas to his national and democratic services he said he was a great supporter of democracy and devoted his whole life for the promotion of democratic values.