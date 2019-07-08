UrduPoint.com
AJK Observes Burhan Wani's 3rd Martyrdom Anniversary With Respect, State Honour

AJK observes Burhan Wani's 3rd martyrdom anniversary with respect, state honour

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) : Jammu and Kashmir people living at both sides of the line of control (AJK and IOK) and rest of the world, paid glorious tributes to the young martyred hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 3rd martyrdom anniversary on Monday.

They the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the young martyred Kashmiri till its accomplishment through the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, mass public rallies and demonstrations besides special prayer meetings for the shaheed Wani besides other Jammu and Kashmir martyrs in all ten district and tehsil headquarters including the capital city of Muzaffarabad were held.

Addressing the rallies speakers paid rich tributes to young shaheed Burhan Wani for bringing the Kashmir freedom struggle in the occupied state to the decisive stage through giving the supreme sacrifice of his precious life.

Speakers said that best way to pay rich tributes to shaheed Wani was to follow his foot steps till the struggle for freedom reaches to its logical end.

They said the ongoing indigenous struggle for freedom has reached at the point of no return in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speakers said shaheed Burhan Wani infused a new spirit in the Kashmir freedom movement by persuading the young generation of Jammu and Kashmir to be part of the freedom struggle .

They said the supreme sacrifices of the lives by the Kashmiri martyrs including the young shaheed hero of the present time of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Wani, will not go in vain.

They said that the mission of Shaheed Wani would be continued with full vigor till its accomplishment through the complete success of the freedom movement.

Speakers called upon the international community including the United Nations to exercise their due role for getting the Indian brutalities stopped in occupied Jammu and Kashmir where the population was fighting for the liberation of the homeland from the forced Indian occupation for the last 72 years.

They underlined that since early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue was the key to the emergence of durable and everlasting peace not only in South Asia but the world over.

They urged upon the peace and human rights loving international community to move ahead for ensuring the early settlement of the issue through granting the legitimate right of self determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as enshrined in the global commitment through the UN resolutions.

In Mirpur, a special prayer meeting to observed Shaheed Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary was held at Kashmir Press Club Mirpur with the President Sajaad Jaraal in the chair to pray for upholding the status of the martyred young kashmiri leader in Jannah.

A large number of people from all segments of the civil society including traders, political, social and human rights activists, lawyers, journalists, teachers, students and private and government servants also held a rally which culminated at the site of its beginning.

Speakers prayed rich tributes to shaheed Wani for the cause of liberation of the motherland from Indian manacles.

22-year-old Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani had secured the great honour to infuse a new spirit and vigor among the Kashmiri youth to perpetuate the 72-year-old Kashmir freedom movement through persuading the Kashmiri youth for 'Jehad'.

He was gunned down by the Indian occupational forces in Bamdoora Kukernaag area of the occupied valley on July 8 in 2016 in a fake encounter. India had announced Rs. one million head-money for shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani declaring him the most-wanted.

