AJK observes Kashmir Solidarity, Defense, Martyrs Day of Pakistan with fabulous zest:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) : Like across the country, Pakistan Defense and Martyrs Day was also observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK ) on Friday as Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm the support of Pakistani and Kashmiri nation to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir where the basic human rights had been assaulted by Indian

Special prayers were offered after fajr prayer in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and early independence of occupied Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation.

In AJK, the day dawned with 21 gun salute at state capital Muzaffarbad. Main ceremony of the day was held in Muzaffarabad. President AJK Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest on the occasion while GOC 12th Division Maj. General Aamir Ahsan Nawaz was also present.

Addressing the ceremony, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has reaffirmed his firm resolve to render any sacrifice for realization of alienable right to self determination of Kashmiris and strongly condemned Modi's aggressive designs.

He said the people of Occupied Kashmir are not alone in their just struggle but 16 lakh people of AJK and Gilgit Baltistan and 22 crore Pakistan are backing them.

He said Modi is another Hitler, who is pursuing ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people. Modi has started a war of civilization and want to make the region its colony. But it will never succeed in his nefarious designs. Modi led Indian government has planted time bomb across India which will destroy it ultimately.

We are prepared to tackle any Indian aggression and lauded the professional preparedness of armed forces in this regard.

Masood Khan said we equally feel the pain of other brethrens on the other side of LoC. He said the slogan of Syed Ali Gilani "We are Pakistani and Pakistan is ours'' is now resonating at every street and hill of the held valley.

He said revocation of article 35-A is a heinous and deep rooted conspiracy to strip the Kashmiri people of their entity, basic rights and the right of self-determination. However, India will never succeed to engulf the valley.

AJK President paid tributes to the statement of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and said it has enhanced moral of Kashmiris.

He also thanked China, Turkey and Iran for releasing statements in support of our stand on Kashmir issue and resolution of the conflict in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiris as well as international laws.

He said UN Security Council should take a serious notice of India's repressive and barbaric actions in the held territory.

Later, Masood Khan and Maj Gen Aamir Ahsan Nawaz laid floral wreath on the Shuhada Monument and gave away bouquets to the heirs of martyrs. A smart contingent of Pak Army presented solute. High ranking Civil and military officials, political figures, heirs and families of martyrs and a large number of people attended the function.