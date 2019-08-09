AJK observes Special Prayers and Solidarity Day With Kashmir:

Prayer and Solidarity Day with Kashmiris was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, in response to the call of the AJK government

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : prayer and Solidarity Day with Kashmiris was observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, in response to the call of the AJK

The day was observed to denounce Indian atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris in the strife torn Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir valley.

Besides special prayers meetings, rallies to reiterate solidarity with freedom-loving Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the curfew-clamped occupied state were the hallmark of the day to convey a strong message to the world that Kashmiris would never bow before Indian atrocities and dirty conspiracies.

Special prayers were offered for the early success of Kashmir liberation movement after Friday prayers.

Protest demonstrations, processions and rallies were taken out from Mosques and Imam Bargah's after Jumma prayers in all small and major towns and cities including the state's metropolis as well as the divisional headquarters of Mirpur and Rawalakot to reiterate full solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

A mammoth public congregation at Central Jamia Mosque at Saheli Sarkar expressed solidarity with the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Through various unanimously-passed resolutions the rally vehemently condemned the increased Indian aggressive posture and nefarious designs in litterly-paralyzed occupied Jammu & Kashmir state following the curfew for indefinite period besides at the Line of Control.

The rally also expressed grave concern over deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied valley and urged international community to take serious and immediate notice of the situation.

Addressing the identical protest demonstrations taken out from various parts of the city, speakers strongly rejected India's move of abrogating of articles 370 and 35-A to scrap special status of the disputed state. Speakers, representing various walks of life also vehemently condemned the fresh wave of Indian state terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian move of revoking the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state.

Protestors were holding banners and placards bearing anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.