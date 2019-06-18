AJK Opposition including PTI Kashmir rejects new fiscal year budget

Opposition benches in Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly categorically turned down the new fiscal year (2019-20) AJK budget earlier presented in the house on Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) ,: Opposition benches in Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly categorically turned down the new fiscal year (2019-20) AJK budget earlier presented in the house on Tuesday.

Law makers from opposition parties including leader of opposition in the house Chaudhary Muhammad Yaseen, Ch. Abdul Majeed and Shazia Akbar of PPP AJK, Sardar Attqiue Ahmed Khan of Muslim Conference, Hassan Ibrahim of JKPP, Sardar Muhammad Saghir Khan of Muslim Conference, Ghulam Mohhi ud din Dewan and Abdul Majid Khan of PTI and others raised slogans while standing on their benches to interrupt the budget speech of the AJK Minister Finance Dr. Najeed Naqi.

The opposition members also chanted slogans as "Na-Manzoor, Na-Manzoor (Un-acceptable)" by knocking their benches continuously during the budget speech of the finance minister.

Due to disorder and high vocals in the budget session besides poor sound systems, none of the member including the speaker was able to listen the budget speech.

While talking to media persons in the corridors of the Assembly premises, the opposition members expressed that even the ministers and other members of legislative assembly were not interested to listen budget speech and many ministers were busy in gossips and chit chat during the budget speech.

They said the incumbent government of AJK was trying to cheat the masses as last year development budget was not increased and immense amount of development budget was expected to lapse during the current fiscal year while some beneficiaries were nowadays busy in preparing fake schemes to fulfill their target.

They reiterated that the MLA funds for the construction of roads were still pending. During the current budget, the state government had completely ignored the health department and we were astonished that the health minister who was also the finance minister in charge didn't work for his own department during budget preparation.

They said that it seems like those who were presenting budget were also unaware of the budget figures or maybe they were also not apprised during the budget preparation process.

They demanded that government should provide the data of all development schemes in documented form with video evidences that all the development budget for the current fiscal year have been incurred appropriately.