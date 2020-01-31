AJK parliament approves three bills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously approved three separate bills including "The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Accountability Bureau (Sixth Amendment) Act, 2020."

Deputy Speaker Assembly Sardar Amir Altaf presided over the session of the legislature, lower house of the AJK Parliament, which met in the state's metropolis on Thursday, says an official handout issued Friday evening.

The other two bills include "The Criminal Law (First Amendment) Act, 2020, and The Criminal Law (Second Amendment) Act, 2020, it said.

Earlier participating in the debate on the bills, the leader of the house, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said the law of accountability bureau had been balanced through these amendments so that no one could cross its jurisdiction.

He said before this legislation, the officials of accountability bureau during raids could take the entire record of the department with them but now it would be processed through the concerned secretary. "Action would be taken against the secretary if he or she failed to provide/handover the record within given time", he added.

The prime minister said an impression was created about the politicians and bureaucrats that both were thieves.

"If all are thieves in the country then who will come from abroad to invest here?" he questioned.

He added that opposition parties could bring more amendments in the law for its further improvement.

Raja Farooq Haider said neither these amendments were made on any dishonesty nor aimed to gain any powers. "I am here today might not be tomorrow," he added.

He said the main purpose of the amendments in law was to introduce such a transparent accountability mechanism in the state, which was acceptable for all and no one can raise finger on its transparency.

The prime minister said the adopted law would ensure a comprehensive check and balance system.

Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs while commenting on it said that under this law, the accuser would have to disclose his or her identity by attaching his CNIC and affidavit along-with his or her application.

Member Legislative Assembly Abdul Majid Khan while sharing his views on the bill said, "we all want empowered executives."Speaking on a call attention notice of MLA Sehrish Qamar, the Minister food Syed Shoukat Ali Shah said there was no flour crisis in any part of the state.

The house was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday, February 4.