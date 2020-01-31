UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Parliament Approves Three Bills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:12 PM

AJK parliament approves three bills

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously approved three separate bills including "The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Accountability Bureau (Sixth Amendment) Act, 2020."

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) , The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously approved three separate bills including "The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Accountability Bureau (Sixth Amendment) Act, 2020." Deputy Speaker Assembly Sardar Amir Altaf presided over the session of the legislature, lower house of the AJK Parliament, which met in the state's metropolis on Thursday, says an official handout issued Friday evening.

The other two bills include "The Criminal Law (First Amendment) Act, 2020, and The Criminal Law (Second Amendment) Act, 2020, it said.

Earlier participating in the debate on the bills, the leader of the house, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said the law of accountability bureau had been balanced through these amendments so that no one could cross its jurisdiction.

He said before this legislation, the officials of accountability bureau during raids could take the entire record of the department with them but now it would be processed through the concerned secretary. "Action would be taken against the secretary if he or she failed to provide/handover the record within given time", he added.

The prime minister said an impression was created about the politicians and bureaucrats that both were thieves.

"If all are thieves in the country then who will come from abroad to invest here?" he questioned.

He added that opposition parties could bring more amendments in the law for its further improvement.

Raja Farooq Haider said neither these amendments were made on any dishonesty nor aimed to gain any powers. "I am here today might not be tomorrow," he added.

He said the main purpose of the amendments in law was to introduce such a transparent accountability mechanism in the state, which was acceptable for all and no one can raise finger on its transparency.

The prime minister said the adopted law would ensure a comprehensive check and balance system.

Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs while commenting on it said that under this law, the accuser would have to disclose his or her identity by attaching his CNIC and affidavit along-with his or her application.

Member Legislative Assembly Abdul Majid Khan while sharing his views on the bill said, "we all want empowered executives."Speaking on a call attention notice of MLA Sehrish Qamar, the Minister food Syed Shoukat Ali Shah said there was no flour crisis in any part of the state.

The house was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday, February 4.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Criminals 2020 All From Opposition Flour

Recent Stories

Japan's industrial output rises 1.3 pct on month i ..

2 minutes ago

Exxon Mobil profits dip despite boost from Norway ..

2 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee to be digitalized: Riaz ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Lahore on Friday 31 Jan 2020

3 minutes ago

No payment made by PIA to contract bidder for in f ..

10 minutes ago

Breakthrough achieved in treatment of ischemic str ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.