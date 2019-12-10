AJK people call for early end to abuses in IOJK on HR Day

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Human Rights Day was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir ( AJK ) on Tuesday with the unanimous demand for early end to the ongoing massive human rights abuses in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) state for the last 128 days, and in other parts of the world

Denying all international norms and commitments and human rights, India through its sinister and shameful move of August 5 scrapped the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution and turned it the largest prison on the planet with imposition of indefinite curfew and informative restrictions.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of the AJK, including Mirpur division under the auspices of various social, political, human rights and public representative organizations to observe the day.

Addressing these ceremonies, speakers emphasized the need of making collective efforts by the international community to ensure the complete protection of human rights all over the world, particularly in those areas including the IOJK where people were being denied their due rights facing the history's worst human rights abuses since August 5 this year.

Addressing separate rallies here in Mirpur, acting Chairman of National Events Organising Committee Mirpur Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, Vice Chairman Yasir Riaz and others strongly condemned the continued human rights abuses of the innocent Kashmiris, including the media, in the occupied Jammu Kashmir at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

They called upon the world community to take immediate notice of the fast rising human rights abuses as well as continued reign of violence in the Indian occupied valley.

Addressing the ceremony, President Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan (Ittehad group) Chaudhry Mahmood Ahmed warmed India to immediately stop the barbarous activities in the occupied state and instead positively respond to resume the result oriented dialogue process with Pakistan in order to ensure the early peaceful resolution of all the outstanding differences especially the core issue of Kashmir.

He said the Kashmiris should be given an opportunity to determine their future in accordance with their wishes and United Nations resolutions.