AJK people stand shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in IIOJ&K; Haq

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the government and people of Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self determination.Denouncing India's relentless repression in Indian occupied Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the government and people of Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self determination.Denouncing India's relentless repression in Indian occupied Kashmir.

While addressing a reception hosted in his honour by the workers of Pakistan Peoples Party, in Neelum on Monday, the PM termed the liberated territory (AJK) as a sanctuary of peace, the PM said that there was no comparison between Occupied Kashmir and Azad Kashmir.

Describing freedom as the greatest blessing, he said there was no substitute for freedom. "The civil liberties being enjoyed by citizens in Azad Kashmir are not available to people in Occupied Kashmir", he remarked.

Referring to the massive military presence in occupied Kashmir, the PM Haq stated that India had turned Kashmir into a military garrison.He said that without security no Indian leader, not even PM Narendra Modi or any of his ministers, can visit Occupied Kashmir the way we do here in AJK.

He said that there was a ban on hoisting the Kashmir flag in the entire occupied Kashmir, whereas in Azad Kashmir one could see the flag of Kashmir hosted a top of every building.

He said that the present government had provided all possible resources for the development of Neelum Valley.

He, however, maintained that deprivations of the last seventy years cannot be removed in a year or two.

"It is for the first time in the history of Neelum that the highway remained open for traffic up to Taubat despite severe weather conditions", the PM said.

"Despite the deficit of 71 billion rupees, the government ensured provision of cheap electricity and flour and an unhindered development in the region", he added.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister announced construction of fifty kilometers long roads for both the Neelum Constituencies.

After the historic health package, the PM said that a historic education package for Neelum would be announced soon.

The incumbent government, he said, released a grant of 1.2 billion rupees for the construction of Neelum Highway, established an RHC building for Halmat and created posts for doctors.

The PM vowed to provide resources to end Neelum's backwardness.

The PM thanked the Pakistan Army for providing a helicopter for health emergency response.

The reception ceremony was also addressed by Law Minister Mian Abdul Waheed Advocate and Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and others.