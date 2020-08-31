AJK plans to construct reservoirs for water supply to citizens

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday said that water reservoirs will be constructed at Maakari in the State's capital coupled with a lake to be built to ensure regular water supply to the citizens of the State's capital city

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday said that water reservoirs will be constructed at Maakari in the State's capital coupled with a lake to be built to ensure regular water supply to the citizens of the State's capital city.

He was speaking after a briefing given by officials regarding the Water Treatment plant at Maakari in the State's Metropolis.

The Prime Minister was informed that this mega development project costing over 860 million has been approved to provide constant water supply to the people of the State capital, funds for this project has been provided by the Neelum,Jhelum Hydro Power Project.

The PM was told that matter regarding the construction of water bodies is in the final stage of approval with the Federal government.

PM directed the authorities to construct one water body to resolve the problem of the people.

He said another mega project has also been approved costing over 440 million rupees for the Improvement of sewerage line and added that eighty percent of the construction of streets have already been completed, while the rest of the work will be completed shortly.

The Prime Minister said steps have also been taken for the beautification of the capital city to present an excellent face of the state capital.

"Solar Lights have already been installed in the capital, while four squires are being set up as a part of a plan to beautify the city" he added.

The Prime Minister said the present government has extended basic amenities of life to the people through a comprehensive developmental program and assured that all out efforts will be channelized to extend maximum civic facilities to the masses.

The Prime Minister urged the officials to accelerate the pace of development on various ongoing projects so that fruits of development could reach at the door steps of the common man.

Minister for education Barrister Iftikhtar Gillani, Chairman Prime Minister Inspection commission Zahid Amin, Secretary PPH Mansoor Qadir Dar, Chairman DAM and Administrator Capital Municipal Corporation were also present on the occasion.