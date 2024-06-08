AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad Cadet College

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has directed the concerned authorities to ensure immediate provision of all required facilities, including faculty, to the state-run Cadet College in Muzaffarabad

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has directed the concerned authorities to ensure immediate provision of all required facilities, including faculty, to the state-run Cadet College in Muzaffarabad.

He was chairing the board of Governors meeting of Cadet College Muzaffarabad in the state metropolis on Saturday.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Minister for Higher education Malik Zafar Iqbal, Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich, Finance Secretary islam Zeib Khan, and others.

During the meeting, Secretary of Higher Education Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab gave a detailed briefing to the participants regarding the curricular and co-curricular performance of the cadet colleges.

The BoG meeting granted approval for the appointment of the principal of the Cadet College.

APP/ahr/378