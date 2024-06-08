Open Menu

AJK PM Advises Authorities For Early Provision Of Due Facilities To Muzaffarabad Cadet College

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 11:40 PM

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad Cadet College

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has directed the concerned authorities to ensure immediate provision of all required facilities, including faculty, to the state-run Cadet College in Muzaffarabad

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has directed the concerned authorities to ensure immediate provision of all required facilities, including faculty, to the state-run Cadet College in Muzaffarabad.

He was chairing the board of Governors meeting of Cadet College Muzaffarabad in the state metropolis on Saturday.

 

The meeting was attended, among others, by Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Minister for Higher education Malik Zafar Iqbal, Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich, Finance Secretary islam Zeib Khan, and others.

During the meeting, Secretary of Higher Education Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab gave a detailed briefing to the participants regarding the curricular and co-curricular performance of the cadet colleges.

The BoG meeting granted approval for the appointment of the principal of the Cadet College.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Education Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

26 seconds ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

27 seconds ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

29 seconds ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

4 minutes ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

4 minutes ago
 Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

5 minutes ago
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visi ..

Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD

5 minutes ago
 Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakista ..

Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Asse ..

5 minutes ago
 Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Paki ..

Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2024

6 minutes ago
 PARC works to scale up, maximize crops: Chairman

PARC works to scale up, maximize crops: Chairman

4 minutes ago
 Proud of launching mass welfare Rs10 billion Speci ..

Proud of launching mass welfare Rs10 billion Special Protection Program in AJK: ..

4 minutes ago
 Climate Change conference: CJP emphasizes adoption ..

Climate Change conference: CJP emphasizes adoption of eco-friendly measures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir