AJK PM Announces Major Development Plans For Neelum Valley
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing the development and prosperity of Neelum Valley, a region known for its stunning natural beauty
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing the development and prosperity of Neelum Valley, a region known for its stunning natural beauty.
Speaking at an event organized by the Neelum Bar Association on Tuesday, the AJK PM revealed that a substantial budget has been allocated for the area including 1.5 billion rupees for the construction of the Neelum highway.
He emphasized the government's determination to improve the lives of local residents and provide relief to the common people.
To enhance healthcare services, Chaudhry Anwar announced the posting of three specialist doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital in the region.
He also expressed the government's commitment to infrastructure development and the improvement of educational institutions. He stressed the importance of citizen responsibility and working within constitutional boundaries.
During the event, the AJK PM also pledged a grant of one million rupees to the Neelum Bar Association and announced efforts to establish legal chambers and housing colonies for lawyers throughout Azad Kashmir.
The PM acknowledged the Pakistan Army's vital role in safeguarding the territorial integrity of Pakistan.
Government ministers, including Mian Abdul Waheed, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and others attended the function.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK Govt channels funds to grassroots to improve public services9 hours ago
-
Provision of healthcare facilities to masses govt’s top priority: AJK PM9 hours ago
-
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects1 day ago
-
Ideology of accession to Pakistan most important spiritual ideology for Kashmiris: AJK PM5 days ago
-
Reforms introduced in AJK to benefit all sections of society: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister ..6 days ago
-
5-day national polio-eradication drive begins in AJK8 days ago
-
Govt committed to serve people indiscriminately: AJK PM8 days ago
-
Journalists hold protest against Indian state terrorism unleashed on Kashmiri journalists in IIOJK8 days ago
-
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive10 days ago
-
AJK leaders slam New Delhi's brutal rule on Black Day11 days ago
-
Mirpurkhas launches tree planting campaign12 days ago
-
AJK PM terms lady lawyers' role imperative for establishing rule of law, constitutional supremacy15 days ago