AJK PM Announces Major Development Plans For Neelum Valley

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing the development and prosperity of Neelum Valley, a region known for its stunning natural beauty

Speaking at an event organized by the Neelum Bar Association on Tuesday, the AJK PM revealed that a substantial budget has been allocated for the area including 1.5 billion rupees for the construction of the Neelum highway.

He emphasized the government's determination to improve the lives of local residents and provide relief to the common people.

To enhance healthcare services, Chaudhry Anwar announced the posting of three specialist doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital in the region.

He also expressed the government's commitment to infrastructure development and the improvement of educational institutions. He stressed the importance of citizen responsibility and working within constitutional boundaries.

During the event, the AJK PM also pledged a grant of one million rupees to the Neelum Bar Association and announced efforts to establish legal chambers and housing colonies for lawyers throughout Azad Kashmir.

The PM acknowledged the Pakistan Army's vital role in safeguarding the territorial integrity of Pakistan.

Government ministers, including Mian Abdul Waheed, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and others attended the function.

APP/ahr/378

