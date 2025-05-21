AJK PM Anwarul Haq strongly denounces Khuzdar terrorist act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch.Anwarul Haq has strongly denounced the Terrorists act in Khuzdar of Balochistan province, which martyred many innocent school children.

The PM while reacting the heinous terrorist act termed it Indian proxy and said that Modi government has lodged this terrorist attack in frustration through its terror network known as BLA after getting humiliating and beffiting response.

Anwar in his statement issued here on Wednesday, said that Modi government has lose its credibility at international level and in side India the people are taking to task and asking about it's hollow claims and about the loss of fighter jets.

He said Modi has become mad and the opposition of Indian parliament has taken him accountable of his inside and outside failure on both fronts including Military front and diplomatic fronts.

AJK PM asked the government of Pakistan that it should collect all the evidences of Indian terrorism inside our territory and launch a hectic diplomatic efforts against India at all forums and put these solid evidences of Indian terrorism before at all related forums.

He said that India first time has entangled in it's own terror net and the Pehalgam false flag operation would become troublesome for Modi government, PM said adding that it is high time to unveil Indian dark face before the world community.