AJK PM asks lawyers to raise legal perspective of Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday asked the legal fraternity to highlight legal perspective of Kashmir issue for better understanding of the world community.

Talking to President of District Bar Mirpur Masood A. Sheikh Advocate on Tuesday the Prime Minister said that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr. Allama Iqbal were the great legal luminaries that the world has ever produced.

He said that the legal fraternity has played a vital role in ensuring the supremacy of law and justice.

He said serious human rights violations continue in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi government has endangered the credibility of the United Nations by inflicting atrocities on Kashmiris.

AJK will be made the base camp of the Kashmir independence movement in true sense, he added.

Meanwhile the Mirpur Bar President invited the Prime Minister to address the Bar Association which was accepted by the Prime Minister.