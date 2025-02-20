Open Menu

AJK PM Assures Fair Distribution Of Funds Among Local Councils

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM

AJK PM assures fair distribution of funds among Local councils

Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq has said that the coalition government was utilizing all resources to ensure provision of funds and timely completion of development projects

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq has said that the coalition government was utilizing all resources to ensure provision of funds and timely completion of development projects.

He was talking to a delegation of local council members from district Bhimber at his office on Thursday. He said that the government believe in fair distribution of funds and uniform development all across the region.

The PM further stated that besides improving the education and health sector, the government adopted austerity measures that helped to save billions of rupees."Steps have been taken to expand the tax net and make the tax collection system more effective", he added.

He said that the establishment of Danish school in Bhimber was a great achievement that would hugely benefit the new generation.

"Similarly, the establishment of Bhimber University, improved road infrastructure and completion of electricity projects in the district will certainly provide a great relief to the people of the area", the PM remarked.

The visiting delegation, on the occasion, appreciated the Prime Minister's vision for a prosperous and self-reliant welfare State.

The delegation was comprised of Raja Faheem Akhtar, Raja Munaf, Raja Irshad, Raja Muhammad Aslam, Raja Muhammad Shahzad Aslam, Raja Muhammad Azam, Raja Muhammad Khalid, Akhtar Jamil, Muhammad Arif, Waheed Aslam, Muhammad Khurshid and Muhammad Rizwan Jani and others.

Recent Stories

500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' ..

500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle Eas ..

5 minutes ago
 Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six N ..

Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations

5 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage

IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage

20 minutes ago
 13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

35 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case

ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case

9 minutes ago
 Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against ..

Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against itinerant groups

10 minutes ago
RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road

RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road

10 minutes ago
 Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth ..

Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth and inflation

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals und ..

Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals under 'Awami Agenda'

10 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from F ..

Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from Feb 22

10 minutes ago
 IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement ..

IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..

50 minutes ago
 Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price A ..

Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir