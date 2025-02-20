AJK PM Assures Fair Distribution Of Funds Among Local Councils
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq has said that the coalition government was utilizing all resources to ensure provision of funds and timely completion of development projects
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq has said that the coalition government was utilizing all resources to ensure provision of funds and timely completion of development projects.
He was talking to a delegation of local council members from district Bhimber at his office on Thursday. He said that the government believe in fair distribution of funds and uniform development all across the region.
The PM further stated that besides improving the education and health sector, the government adopted austerity measures that helped to save billions of rupees."Steps have been taken to expand the tax net and make the tax collection system more effective", he added.
He said that the establishment of Danish school in Bhimber was a great achievement that would hugely benefit the new generation.
"Similarly, the establishment of Bhimber University, improved road infrastructure and completion of electricity projects in the district will certainly provide a great relief to the people of the area", the PM remarked.
The visiting delegation, on the occasion, appreciated the Prime Minister's vision for a prosperous and self-reliant welfare State.
The delegation was comprised of Raja Faheem Akhtar, Raja Munaf, Raja Irshad, Raja Muhammad Aslam, Raja Muhammad Shahzad Aslam, Raja Muhammad Azam, Raja Muhammad Khalid, Akhtar Jamil, Muhammad Arif, Waheed Aslam, Muhammad Khurshid and Muhammad Rizwan Jani and others.
Recent Stories
500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle Eas ..
Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations
IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage
13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City
ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case
Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against itinerant groups
RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road
Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth and inflation
Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals under 'Awami Agenda'
Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from Feb 22
IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..
Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK PM assures fair distribution of funds among Local councils4 minutes ago
-
AIOU Mirpur hosts successful educational, career counselling open expo2 days ago
-
AJK PM says his government aims to provide electricity, flour subsidy from own resources2 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reiterates Kashmir's unwavering loyalty ..3 days ago
-
Fresh western disturbance to bring rain, snowfall to J&K on Feb 203 days ago
-
AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight9 days ago
-
AJK PM calls for education system overhaul to meet modern demands9 days ago
-
Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed pledge for freedom9 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq warns India to halt its brutalities10 days ago
-
AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights violations in IIOJK13 days ago
-
Masood Khan sounds alarm on AJK affairs, urges leaders to address internal issues13 days ago
-
AJK Govt announces day of mourning on February 813 days ago