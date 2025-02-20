AJK PM assures fair distribution of funds among Local councils

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq has said that the coalition government was utilizing all resources to ensure provision of funds and timely completion of development projects

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq has said that the coalition government was utilizing all resources to ensure provision of funds and timely completion of development projects.

He was talking to a delegation of local council members from district Bhimber at his office on Thursday. He said that the government believe in fair distribution of funds and uniform development all across the region.

The PM further stated that besides improving the education and health sector, the government adopted austerity measures that helped to save billions of rupees."Steps have been taken to expand the tax net and make the tax collection system more effective", he added.

He said that the establishment of Danish school in Bhimber was a great achievement that would hugely benefit the new generation.

"Similarly, the establishment of Bhimber University, improved road infrastructure and completion of electricity projects in the district will certainly provide a great relief to the people of the area", the PM remarked.

The visiting delegation, on the occasion, appreciated the Prime Minister's vision for a prosperous and self-reliant welfare State.

The delegation was comprised of Raja Faheem Akhtar, Raja Munaf, Raja Irshad, Raja Muhammad Aslam, Raja Muhammad Shahzad Aslam, Raja Muhammad Azam, Raja Muhammad Khalid, Akhtar Jamil, Muhammad Arif, Waheed Aslam, Muhammad Khurshid and Muhammad Rizwan Jani and others.