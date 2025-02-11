AJK PM Calls For Education System Overhaul To Meet Modern Demands
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 11:35 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday expressed dismay over the prevailing outdated education system in the state, emphasizing the need for reforms and modernization to align it with 21st-century requirements.
Speaking at the annual medal and award distribution ceremony organized by the Azad Jammu Kashmir board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Board Mirpur, Haq stressed that quality education is essential for children to compete globally.
He acknowledged that breaking the current status quo is necessary to achieve this goal.
Haq also highlighted his government's efforts to uphold merit and transparency in governance affairs during his 21-month rule. He emphasized the importance of collectivism and concerted efforts for societal betterment.
The Prime Minister AJK also addressed the lingering Kashmir issue, urging practical measures to take the liberation struggle to its logical conclusion. On this occasion, he praised Pakistan's armed forces for their sacrifices and announced exemptions from registration and examination fees for orphaned students.
APP/ahr/378
