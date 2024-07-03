Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has urged the international community to take immediate action to address the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has urged the international community to take immediate action to address the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He stressed the need for a unified approach to expose India's brutalities and barbarism against innocent Kashmiris.

He made these remarks during a meeting with former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Atique Ahmed Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday. Both the leaders discussed the dire human rights situation in IIOJK and agreed to work together to sensitize the world about the need for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict in line with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

In a separate event, PM Haq visited the residence of former AJK advisor Sardar Amjad Yusuf to offer condolences on the passing of his mother. He expressed profound grief and sorrow, praying for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the bereaved family to find fortitude and patience.

