AJK PM calls for take kashmiri leadership into confidence before supporting membership of India in UNO:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Thursday demanded of government of Pakistan to take the Kashmiri leadership into confidence before supporting membership of India in United Nations.

Addressing the concluding sitting on the budget session in AJK legislative assembly held in the State's metropolis, Haider emphasized for intensification of the efforts for Kashmir liberation struggle at international level.

The PM expressed grave concern over the increased atrocities and human rights abuses in IOK. India could not end the love of Kashmiris for Pakistan despite unleashing worst reign of terror, he added.

Indian PM Modi tried to enhance his vote bank in the recent Indian elections by stressing on ending the special status of Kashmir under Indian constitution, he noted. He said an intensification has been noticed in Indian cruelties in IOK after the Indian elections.

Referring to opposition's protest on budget debate he said opposition could have played a better role by giving its suggestions for the next budget.

He claimed that he lived an honest life saying that he should be hanged in the House if any unfair means were proved against him.

He claimed that most of the pledges made with the people before elections had been met. We are fulfilling the promises on health, education, road infrastructure and restoration of merit, he stated. He said the state was empowered by 13th amendment.

Expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing due adequate resources to AJK, he said "the Prime Minister of Pakistan also respects our viewpoint as he (Imran Khan) gave clear directions for resolving problems of Neelum-Jhelum and Mangla and said he does not believe in vengeance.

He said government aims at making process of accountability more transparent and elaborated the mechanism of recruitment in AB.

He referred to the priorities of budget 2018-19, his three years government and targets achieved and termed his successes because of team work. He said there was 4 billion rupees increase in income as against target. The target of income was more than 82 billion while we got more than 86 billions in income. Hw said that 11 percent increase has been noted in development budget than last year while there was an increase of 10 percent in revised budget. He said 72% budget would be spent on ongoing projects. He said 28% budget had been set aside for new projects.

Giving further details on budget he said 40% of development budget would be spent on communication, 11% for education, 10% physical planning and housing, 9% local government, 8% on power, 6% on foreign aid projects, 3% on public health while 13% had been allocated for productive sector.

The Premier said in the next budget education would get 59%, physical and planning 43%, public health 4%, tourism 24%, power 31%, social sector 48% while productive sector would get 25 percent. Ends / APP / AHR.