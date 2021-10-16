UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Calls For World's Instant Intervention To Stop Increased Human Rights Abuses In IIOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Saturday said India was violating the human, political and religious rights of Kashmiris and is engaged in the systematic massacre of innocent Kashmiri people to crush the indigenous freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued here, the prime minister called upon the international community besides United Nations and other global human rights organizations to immediately move to get stopped the increased human rights abuses by the Indian occupational forces in the IIOJK.

He continued that the valiant Kashmiris were determined to continue their struggle till the complete liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian clutches. He underlined that Srinagar Jamia Masjid had been closed for a long time and the cowardly occupational Indian army was terrorizing the Kashmiris.

More than 100 youths have been arrested while more than ten youths have been martyred, the prime minister said and added that women were being harassed in the so-called search operation and journalists were also being arrested by the occupation forces on daily basis to crush the freedom movement.

The prime minister expressed his grave concern over the continued silence of the international human rights organisations over the Massive human rights violations by the Indian forces in IIOJK and added that hundreds of Kashmiris have been arrested by India in the last few days.

The AJK prime minister said that Kashmiris were being persecuted on the orders of the Indian government and plans were being made to reduce the Muslim population in Kashmir. Hurriyat leaders have been put behind the bar and atrocities were being perpetrated to kill the Kashmiri youth, he added.

The prime minister said "Indian intelligence agencies conducting house-to-house searches and harassing innocent Kashmiris."Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said the freedom movement was enlightened by the blood of martyrs and the will of Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self determination could not be broken.

