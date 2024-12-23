Open Menu

AJK PM Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Check Post In South Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 06:59 PM

AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check post in South Waziristan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security check post in South Waziristan

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security check post in South Waziristan.

According to PM office, the AJK Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the valiant 16 security forces personnel who embraced shahadat in the incident in defence of the motherland.

Anwar-ul-Haq expressed condolences with the families of the martyrs, stating that the nation stands united with the brave armed forces to eradicate terrorism from the country.

He offered special prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in heaven and also praised the security forces for killing eight terrorists.

The AJK Prime Minister reiterated the nation's resolve to stand alongside the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism eliminating it from its roots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist South Waziristan Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Azad Jammu And Kashmir Post From

Recent Stories

Gold price remains unchanged in local markets

Gold price remains unchanged in local markets

7 minutes ago
 'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC

'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC

43 seconds ago
 First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and ..

First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

45 seconds ago
 AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check ..

AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check post in South Waziristan

46 seconds ago
 People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azm ..

People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma

48 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers

Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers

49 seconds ago
Banks to remain closed on 25th

Banks to remain closed on 25th

5 minutes ago
 SCCI President highlights CPEC as a Game-Changer f ..

SCCI President highlights CPEC as a Game-Changer for Pakistan's Development

5 minutes ago
 Eco-friendly packaging factory, Al-Khair Corrugate ..

Eco-friendly packaging factory, Al-Khair Corrugated Carton Factory inaugurated

5 minutes ago
 PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

34 minutes ago
 Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, R ..

Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five

34 minutes ago
 IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since Septembe ..

IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since September 2023: Muhammad Naeem Jan

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir