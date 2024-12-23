AJK PM Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Check Post In South Waziristan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security check post in South Waziristan
According to PM office, the AJK Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the valiant 16 security forces personnel who embraced shahadat in the incident in defence of the motherland.
Anwar-ul-Haq expressed condolences with the families of the martyrs, stating that the nation stands united with the brave armed forces to eradicate terrorism from the country.
He offered special prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in heaven and also praised the security forces for killing eight terrorists.
The AJK Prime Minister reiterated the nation's resolve to stand alongside the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism eliminating it from its roots.
