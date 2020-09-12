UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Condemns Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 02:55 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has strongly denounced the frequent unprovoked Indian occupational forces firing from across the Line of Control on unarmed civilian population at Dara Sher Khan Sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in martyrdom of an 11-year old local girl, says an official handout issued by the AJK government here late Friday

The prime minister termed the firing as an act of barbarism by the Indian occupying forces to demoralize the civil population living close to the line of control.

He said despite Indian forces continuing firing and targeting the civilians, the morale of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was high and they would continue their sacrifices for the defence of their motherland.

The prime minister paid tributes to people living along the Line of Control for offering unprecedented sacrifices for the defence of their motherland and assured all out support to mitigate their sufferings.

He directed the local civil authorities to extend all out medical facilities to the injured.

