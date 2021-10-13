AJK PM constitutes monitoring committee to check pace of work on development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi visited the mausoleum of Saeen Sahaili Sarkar, an illustrious preacher of Islam in the subcontinent and inspected the ongoing construction work of the mausoleum late Tuesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 13 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi visited the mausoleum of Saeen Sahaili Sarkar, an illustrious preacher of islam in the subcontinent and inspected the ongoing construction work of the mausoleum late Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed by the Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman and other concerned officials regarding the pace of construction work on the projects.

The Prime Minister constituted a special committee comprising Secretary Law, Secretary Aquaf, Secretary Physical Planning and Housing and Commissioner Muzaffarabad to monitor the construction work of the mausoleum and other ongoing development projects in the division.

The committee will ensure the speedy and quality construction work on Mazar Sharif and keep the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir informed in this regard.